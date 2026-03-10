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Tags: survey | costs | healthcare | insurance | expenses | blame | tariffs

Tariffs Not Main Driver of Rising Business Costs

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 25 March 2026 07:54 AM EDT

The glee with which his detractors blamed President Donald Trump's tariffs and other policies for increased business and energy costs during the past year might have been premature.

A study released this month by the New York Fed's Liberty Street Economics shows that while tariffs have been a factor, firms reported that the sharpest cost increases over the past year were for employee health insurance, utilities, and business insurance.

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The glee with which his detractors blamed President Donald Trump's tariffs and other policies for increased business and energy costs during the past year might have been premature.
survey, costs, healthcare, insurance, expenses, blame, tariffs
951
2026-54-25
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 07:54 AM
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