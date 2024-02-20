Catholic Couple Asks Supreme Court to Hear Transgender Child Case

An Indiana couple – whose son was taken from their custody because they refused to ignore their religious beliefs and call him by his preferred name and pronouns – say they're hopeful that the Supreme Court will take up their case so no other family must endure a similar "nightmare."

Mary and Jeremy Cox are asking the high court to hear their case after the Indiana Department of Child Services removed their son from their home and limited visitation to just a few hours per week. During that time, the couple was prohibited from speaking with him about their religious views on human sexuality.