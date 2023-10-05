×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | social media | big tech | free speech | censorship | communication

Supreme Court Poised for Monumental Big Tech Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 05 October 2023 06:53 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court may finally be ready to share a status update on social media.

Last week, the high court agreed to take up two cases – NetChoice v. Paxton and Moody v. NetChoice – that deal with the same issue. In its ruling, the court is set to decide the legality of Texas and Florida statutes that restrict social media companies from censoring or limiting the content that users post on their platforms.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The U.S. Supreme Court may finally be ready to share a status update on social media.
supreme court, social media, big tech, free speech, censorship, communication
929
2023-53-05
Thursday, 05 October 2023 06:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved