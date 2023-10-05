Supreme Court Poised for Monumental Big Tech Decision

The U.S. Supreme Court may finally be ready to share a status update on social media.
Last week, the high court agreed to take up two cases – NetChoice v. Paxton and Moody v. NetChoice – that deal with the same issue. In its ruling, the court is set to decide the legality of Texas and Florida statutes that restrict social media companies from censoring or limiting the content that users post on their platforms.
