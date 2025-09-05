After Roe, Supreme Court Asked to Hear Same-Sex Marriage Case

Supreme Court justices will decide in October whether to take up a case that argues that they should treat same-sex marriage the same as abortion and let states create their own laws.
Conditions on the high court indicate they will do so, said the lead attorney for Kim Davis, the former Kentucky court clerk who refused to issue a marriage license to a gay couple a decade ago.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin