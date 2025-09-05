WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: supreme court | same-sex marriage | roe v. wade | kim davis | obergefell

After Roe, Supreme Court Asked to Hear Same-Sex Marriage Case

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 06:23 AM EDT

Supreme Court justices will decide in October whether to take up a case that argues that they should treat same-sex marriage the same as abortion and let states create their own laws.

Conditions on the high court indicate they will do so, said the lead attorney for Kim Davis, the former Kentucky court clerk who refused to issue a marriage license to a gay couple a decade ago.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Supreme Court justices will decide in October whether to take up a case that argues that they should treat same-sex marriage the same as abortion and let states create their own laws.
supreme court, same-sex marriage, roe v. wade, kim davis, obergefell
1086
2025-23-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 06:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved