Supreme Court Preview: Andy Warhol, Voting Rights, Government Overreach

The Supreme Court's 2022-23 Session that begins Oct. 3 will be the first chance for new Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to make her mark.

The lasting image in many Americans' minds of President Joe Biden's nominee to the high court is her inability to answer a question during her confirmation hearing posed by Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn: "What is a woman?" So, the court's upcoming session will allow her the opportunity to start a new narrative.