WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: supreme court | emergency docket | elena kagan

Dispute Erupts Over Supreme Court Emergency Rulings

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 20 March 2026 07:24 AM EDT

The left-leaning media and their allies wasted little time amplifying liberal Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan's recent tantrum about the emergency docket.

Others, including Georgetown Law School professor Stephanie Barclay, said the emergency docket is working as intended and that it's hypocritical for Kagan and the other liberal justices to complain about when it doesn't suit their needs.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The left-leaning media and their allies wasted little time amplifying liberal Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan's recent tantrum about the emergency docket.
supreme court, emergency docket, elena kagan
956
2026-24-20
Friday, 20 March 2026 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved