Dispute Erupts Over Supreme Court Emergency Rulings

The left-leaning media and their allies wasted little time amplifying liberal Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan's recent tantrum about the emergency docket.
Others, including Georgetown Law School professor Stephanie Barclay, said the emergency docket is working as intended and that it's hypocritical for Kagan and the other liberal justices to complain about when it doesn't suit their needs.
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