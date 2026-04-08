Retirement Watch: Supreme Court Stakes Soar

President Donald Trump has already appointed three Supreme Court justices: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
If Trump appoints two more, it would not be a record, as George Washington holds that mark with 11. The next-highest total belongs to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who appointed eight.
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Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.