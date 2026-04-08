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Tags: supreme court | donald trump | clarence thomas | samuel alito | retirement

Retirement Watch: Supreme Court Stakes Soar

Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, left, and Samuel Alito. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 09 April 2026 07:53 AM EDT

President Donald Trump has already appointed three Supreme Court justices: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

If Trump appoints two more, it would not be a record, as George Washington holds that mark with 11. The next-highest total belongs to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who appointed eight.

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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The future of the Supreme Court has moved back to the forefront of national political debate.
supreme court, donald trump, clarence thomas, samuel alito, retirement
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2026-53-09
Thursday, 09 April 2026 07:53 AM
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