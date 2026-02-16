WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: supreme court | constitution | geofence warrants | crime

Controversial Geofence Warrants Face Legal Scrutiny

By    |   Tuesday, 03 March 2026 06:37 AM EST

Imagine you are shopping when a nearby bank is robbed.

Although you had nothing to do with the robbery, law enforcement secures what's called a geofence warrant, forcing your tech communications providers to hand over your information, thereby adding you to a list of suspects.

