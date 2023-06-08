What Will Be the Next Landmark Supreme Court Decision?

As it nears the one-year anniversary of perhaps the biggest high court decision in recent memory — the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that ended the nearly 50-year reign of Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court is poised to again weigh in on a series of landmark cases.

The Dobbs decision ended the pretense that abortion was a constitutionally protected right and left it to the states to regulate. Yet rulings such as Dobbs were only made possible through the appointment of three nominally conservative justices by former President Donald Trump, and that trio is likely to play an outsized role in the cases to come, too.