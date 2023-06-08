×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: supreme court | cases | ruling | 2024

What Will Be the Next Landmark Supreme Court Decision?

The U.S. Supreme Court (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 08 June 2023 06:26 AM EDT

As it nears the one-year anniversary of perhaps the biggest high court decision in recent memory — the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that ended the nearly 50-year reign of Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court is poised to again weigh in on a series of landmark cases.

The Dobbs decision ended the pretense that abortion was a constitutionally protected right and left it to the states to regulate. Yet rulings such as Dobbs were only made possible through the appointment of three nominally conservative justices by former President Donald Trump, and that trio is likely to play an outsized role in the cases to come, too.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As it nears the one-year anniversary of perhaps the biggest high court decision in recent memory — the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling that ended the nearly 50-year reign of Roe v. Wade — the Supreme Court is poised to again weigh in on a series of...
supreme court, cases, ruling, 2024
1074
2023-26-08
Thursday, 08 June 2023 06:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved