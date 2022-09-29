Supreme Court Term Outlook: Affirmative Action, Free Speech, Andy Warhol, and Prince

Affirmative action, voting rights, free speech … even pop artist Andy Warhol and rocker Prince. The dozens of cases on tap for the 2022-23 U.S. Supreme Court session may not have the buzz of the Dobbs opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, however, there are plenty of decisions on the upcoming docket that will influence the lives of everyday Americans.

The court opens its 2022-23 session on the first Monday in October, Oct. 3, and has so far accepted 25 cases for argument this term, though that number is expected to end up closer to 65-70 cases, according to John Malcolm, Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government. Malcolm and Zack Smith, legal fellow and manager of the Supreme Court and Appellate Advocacy Program, were part of a Heritage Foundation virtual roundtable about the upcoming session moderated by Laura Falcon, Heritage's senior communications manager for legal and constitutional issues.