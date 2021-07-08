If Breyer Retires, Here's Who Biden Nominates

The question that is on the lips of liberal activists, in editorial board broadsides, and that will reverberate this summer in Washington: Will Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retire – and if he does, who will replace him?

So far, the 83-year-old, who was nominated to the court by former President Bill Clinton, has kept his cards close to the vest, declining to reveal whether he's even mulling retirement, an act that would allow President Joe Biden to fill the vacancy and keep Breyer's reliably liberal seat out of conservatives' reach.