Supreme Court's Alabama Case Shows Roberts Losing Influence

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts arrives to attend President Joe Biden's address in a joint session of Congress in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2021. (Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 February 2022 06:44 AM

Last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling reinstating an Alabama congressional redistricting map despite a lower court’s decision that the map dilutes Black votes in the state may indicate Chief Justice John Roberts is losing some of his sway on the court — particularly among its newest members.

In a 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court cited the Purcell principle, established in the 2006 case Purcell v. Gonzalez, to reverse a three-judge district court decision.

