Supreme Court Has Chance to 'Sunset' Affirmative Action in College Admissions

Even before President Joe Biden indicated he’d carry through on his campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to fill the Supreme Court seat of retiring justice Stephen Breyer, the thorny issue of affirmative action was swirling around the high court.

That’s because just days ahead of the Breyer announcement becoming official, the court had agreed to take up and combine affirmative action cases filed against Harvard College and the University of North Carolina by the group Students for Fair Admissions.