Supreme Court Abortion Decision Leaker Still Unidentified

Finality came on Friday as the Supreme Court officially overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade ruling that created a right to abortion, with the final majority opinion appearing strikingly like the draft document leaked two months ago – yet the identity of the person who leaked the document, setting off a string of vandalizations at pro-life centers and imperiling the justices' lives, remains unknown.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has previously called the leak an "egregious breach of trust," launching an investigation into who sent a copy of the draft majority ruling to Politico reporters. And while the leak itself is unprecedented and has threatened the integrity of the court considering no other Supreme Court draft decision has been leaked before a decision was handed down, it has also set off a series of other controversial events.