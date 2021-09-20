×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: supply chain | disruption | covid

Supply Chain Disruptions Fuel Higher Prices, Longer Waits for Goods

The coronavirus-induced global supply chain disruption continues to wreak havoc on consumer’s wallets and patience. (Sem Van Der Wal/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 September 2021 07:16 AM

The rising cost of items ranging from food to electronics — and the amount of time it takes to restock items that are missing off shelves — isn’t expected to get better anytime soon as the coronavirus-induced global supply chain disruption continues to wreak havoc on consumer’s wallets and patience.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
The rising cost of items ranging from food to electronics - and the amount of time it takes to restock items that are missing off shelves - isn't expected to get better anytime soon as the coronavirus-induced global supply chain disruption continues to wreak havoc on...
supply chain, disruption, covid
1284
2021-16-20
Monday, 20 September 2021 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App