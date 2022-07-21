×
Tags: super pac | kamala harris | maxine waters | ballots | rioters | blm

Group Working to Block Kamala Harris, Maxine Waters From Ballots

Vice President Kamala Harris (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 July 2022 06:47 AM EDT

A super PAC intent on making President Joe Biden a one-term occupant of the Oval Office also has its sights set on ending the political careers of two other prominent progressives due to the duo's vocal support for "violent" rioters involved in the Black Lives Matter movement – and the conservative group's strategy was snipped straight from the Democrat playbook.

The Committee to Defeat the President is taking a page from liberal activists who tried recently to scratch several GOP candidates from the ballot through the 14th Amendment, which disqualifies a person from holding federal office if they "engaged in insurrection." Though those Democrat-aligned efforts ultimately failed, CDP is hoping the second time's a charm as it works to block Vice President Kamala Harris and California Rep. Maxine Waters from appearing on their respective ballots.

