Sundance Film Festival to Relocate 40 Years On

For 40 years, the Sundance Film Festival, held in Utah's mountain town of Park City in late January, has served as a cozy setting for those celebrating independent film.

But as the festival's contract with the town is set to expire after 2026, it looks as if the wide swath of indie filmmakers, big-name stars, and cinephiles who have long plodded through the snow together up and down Park City's Main Street, will likely be communing elsewhere.