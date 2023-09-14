Rising Sugar Costs Could Mean More Expensive Halloween Candy

The most terrifying moment this Halloween might come in the grocery store checkout line.
A recent sugar price spike combined with extreme weather and ballooning demand is to blame for the increased cost of sweets – and it's just in time for the Halloween candy boom. So, while the elevated price tag for a bag of chocolate bars is no trick, it's certainly not a treat, either.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.