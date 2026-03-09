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Tags: study | schools | learning | covid-19 | pandemic

Study: Many Schools Still Behind After COVID

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 March 2026 07:21 AM EDT

America learned plenty of lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic, including how difficult it would be for students to recover from having schools shuttered.

Despite roughly six years and nearly $200 billion in additional federal spending designed to help recover learning losses, a new study revealed that just one in three schools has recovered from sharp declines in either reading or math achievement and only one in seven schools has recovered in both.

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America learned plenty of lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic, including how difficult it would be for students to recover from having schools shuttered.
study, schools, learning, covid-19, pandemic
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2026-21-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 07:21 AM
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