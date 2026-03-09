Study: Many Schools Still Behind After COVID

America learned plenty of lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic, including how difficult it would be for students to recover from having schools shuttered.
Despite roughly six years and nearly $200 billion in additional federal spending designed to help recover learning losses, a new study revealed that just one in three schools has recovered from sharp declines in either reading or math achievement and only one in seven schools has recovered in both.
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