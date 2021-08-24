Students Return to School to 'Woke' Teachers, Critical Race Theory

As students navigate new class schedules, social cliques, and coronavirus mitigation measures amid the widespread return of in-classroom learning, a new, very contemporary, obstacle is also materializing in many districts – discrimination by "woke" teachers.
The introduction of curriculums across the country that place a heavy emphasis on teaching so-called "social justice" has parents worried that their kids will be indoctrinated with progressive ideologies instead of fundamentals like grammar and biology.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin