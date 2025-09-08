WATCH TV LIVE

The Hidden Toll of Chronic Stress

Thursday, 18 September 2025 07:52 AM

Stress is something many people experience regularly. While most can recognize the symptoms — a racing heart, sweaty palms, or restless nights — fewer understand it.

At its core, stress is the body's psychological or physical reaction to challenges or threats. No matter how big or small, everyone faces difficulties in life, and with them comes stress.

In recent years, chronic stress has become increasingly common, raising concern among health experts about its long-term effects.
