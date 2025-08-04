WATCH TV LIVE

Streaming Pirates Convicted as Demand Grows for Stolen Movies

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 07:21 AM EDT

The conviction of five men who reaped millions in profits while operating a massive illegal streaming service is just the tip of the iceberg of the growing problem as the demand for pirated content continues to grow.

The men were handed varying sentences up to seven years in prison for operating the illegal streaming service Jetflicks, which at one point boasted having 180,000-plus television episodes — more than Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Vudu combined, according to federal court documents.

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 07:21 AM
