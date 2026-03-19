Strait of Hormuz Crisis Shakes Global Oil Supply

Iranian forces have attacked merchant vessels, deployed mines, and issued direct threats since early March, effectively halting most tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies amid a conflict with the United States and Israel.
President Donald Trump ordered U.S. political-risk insurance for maritime trade and demanded that nations dependent on Gulf oil contribute warships to a naval coalition to provide escorts and ensure safe passage.
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Jim Thomas ✉
Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.