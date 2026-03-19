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Tags: strait of hormuz | shipping | global | oil supply | iran

Strait of Hormuz Crisis Shakes Global Oil Supply

An oil tanker and a cargo ship navigate the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, on March 11. (AP)
 

By    |   Monday, 23 March 2026 07:56 AM EDT

Iranian forces have attacked merchant vessels, deployed mines, and issued direct threats since early March, effectively halting most tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies amid a conflict with the United States and Israel.

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. political-risk insurance for maritime trade and demanded that nations dependent on Gulf oil contribute warships to a naval coalition to provide escorts and ensure safe passage.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

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Iranian forces have attacked merchant vessels, deployed mines, and issued direct threats since early March, effectively halting most tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies amid a conflict with the U.S. and Israel.
strait of hormuz, shipping, global, oil supply, iran
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2026-56-23
Monday, 23 March 2026 07:56 AM
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