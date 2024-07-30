10 Stock Plays Under a Trump Administration

Wall Street already has gotten a "Trump Trade" boost on growing prospects of Donald Trump returning to the White House, with betting odds giving the former president a 55% chance of winning, according to RealClearPolitics.

"'Animal spirits' have taken on a whole new head of steam because of this growing feeling that Donald Trump is going to emerge victorious," Rosenberg Research economist David Rosenberg said. "No wonder investors are foaming at the mouth."