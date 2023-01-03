Stealth Bomber Mishaps Raise Life Expectancy Questions

A series of mishaps involving America's B-2 stealth bombers could hasten the need for the deployment of its replacement, the B-21 Raider, which made its public debut last month, to replace the nearly 30-year-old aircraft.

The first B-2 publicly flew in 1989, the year after its initial rollout in Palmdale, Calif., and the last B-2 was delivered in 2003. The latest mishap has the fleet of 20 aircraft grounded until further notice.