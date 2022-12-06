Did New Stealth Bomber Have Desired Impact on China?

Most Americans may not have been watching on Friday evening when the brand-new B-21 stealth bomber was publicly unveiled – but China certainly was.

The scenario called to mind the rollout of the B-21's predecessor, the B-2 bomber, 34 years before, at a time when America's most potent adversary was the Soviet Union. The 1988 event was in some ways a climax, the final straw that shattered the Soviet research and development community and led to the collapse of the U.S.S.R.