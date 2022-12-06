×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: stealth bomber | b-12 | china | ballistic missiles | nuclear

Did New Stealth Bomber Have Desired Impact on China?

The B-21 Raider stealth bomber is unveiled at Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, California, on December 2. (Marcio Jose Sanche/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 December 2022 07:53 AM EST

Most Americans may not have been watching on Friday evening when the brand-new B-21 stealth bomber was publicly unveiled – but China certainly was.

The scenario called to mind the rollout of the B-21's predecessor, the B-2 bomber, 34 years before, at a time when America's most potent adversary was the Soviet Union. The 1988 event was in some ways a climax, the final straw that shattered the Soviet research and development community and led to the collapse of the U.S.S.R.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Most Americans may not have been watching on Friday evening when the brand-new B-21 stealth bomber was publicly unveiled - but China certainly was.
stealth bomber, b-12, china, ballistic missiles, nuclear
1028
2022-53-06
Tuesday, 06 December 2022 07:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved