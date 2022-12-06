Did New Stealth Bomber Have Desired Impact on China?

Most Americans may not have been watching on Friday evening when the brand-new B-21 stealth bomber was publicly unveiled – but China certainly was.
The scenario called to mind the rollout of the B-21's predecessor, the B-2 bomber, 34 years before, at a time when America's most potent adversary was the Soviet Union. The 1988 event was in some ways a climax, the final straw that shattered the Soviet research and development community and led to the collapse of the U.S.S.R.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin