State Dept. Dissent Cable Leaks Unlikely to Influence US Policy

The stunning leak of a U.S. State Department dissent cable criticizing the Biden administration's actions toward Israel is not likely to have a lasting impact on U.S. policy – but it could affect the careers of those involved in producing and leaking the cable, one former foreign service officer said.

Simon Hankinson, a Heritage Foundation policy expert who served with the State Department from 1999 to 2023, told Newsmax that the Nov. 3 leak – which criticized the current policy toward Israel articulated by President Joe Biden and the White House and was first reported by Axios – is more likely to hurt the future employment prospects of those state department employee's who signed on than it is to change the nation's policy.