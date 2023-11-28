×
Tags: state department | dissent cable | israel | hamas | conflict | biden administration | leak

State Dept. Dissent Cable Leaks Unlikely to Influence US Policy

The State Department's leaked dissent cable on President Joe Biden's Israel policy might not alter policy but could influence careers, stated a former foreign service officer. (AP)

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 09:13 AM EST

The stunning leak of a U.S. State Department dissent cable criticizing the Biden administration's actions toward Israel is not likely to have a lasting impact on U.S. policy – but it could affect the careers of those involved in producing and leaking the cable, one former foreign service officer said.

Simon Hankinson, a Heritage Foundation policy expert who served with the State Department from 1999 to 2023, told Newsmax that the Nov. 3 leak – which criticized the current policy toward Israel articulated by President Joe Biden and the White House and was first reported by Axios – is more likely to hurt the future employment prospects of those state department employee's who signed on than it is to change the nation's policy.

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 09:13 AM
