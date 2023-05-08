Hypersonic Commercial Flights 'Absolutely' Possible

Startups developing commercial hypersonic travel are getting the cutting-edge tech behind the next generation of air travel off the ground – literally.
Aviation experts say dolling out thousands of dollars to nab a cushy lie-flat seat so you can sleep on a long-haul flight could become a thing of the past. Flying at rates faster than the speed of sound to get from Frankfurt to Dubai in just 90 minutes or Memphis to Dubai in 3 hours 30 minutes is the goal of several different startups working on ways to get travelers to their destination as quickly as possible.
