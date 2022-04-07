×
Millionaire Stacey Abrams 'Knew How to Cash in' After Georgia Loss

Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks during the annual North America's Building Trades Union's Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on April 6. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 07 April 2022 06:50 AM

Stacey Abrams showed that being a sore loser doesn't mean you have to be a poor loser, turning her failed 2018 Georgia gubernatorial bid into a win for her wallet through a lucrative series of speeches, book deals, and media appearances.

Abrams, who is the favorite to emerge as the 2022 Democrat nominee for Georgia governor, is now a millionaire, according to state disclosures filed in March.

