Millionaire Stacey Abrams 'Knew How to Cash in' After Georgia Loss

Stacey Abrams showed that being a sore loser doesn't mean you have to be a poor loser, turning her failed 2018 Georgia gubernatorial bid into a win for her wallet through a lucrative series of speeches, book deals, and media appearances.
Abrams, who is the favorite to emerge as the 2022 Democrat nominee for Georgia governor, is now a millionaire, according to state disclosures filed in March.
