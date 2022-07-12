×
Could Sri Lankan Chaos Happen in US With Debt 'at the Limit'?

Police fire tear gas canisters to disperse protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya in a street leading to Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace in Colombo on July 9. (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 12 July 2022 06:30 AM EDT

As economically frustrated Sri Lankans force the president and prime minister out of office, experts say the chaos should serve as a wake-up call to the Biden administration.

For months, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa blamed his country's financial plight on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine, failing to take any ownership for his own policy missteps, including the undervaluing of currency and a push for organic farming, a major blunder that helped fuel the turmoil – and a blunder that's currently being repeated in the U.S.

