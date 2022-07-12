Could Sri Lankan Chaos Happen in US With Debt 'at the Limit'?

As economically frustrated Sri Lankans force the president and prime minister out of office, experts say the chaos should serve as a wake-up call to the Biden administration.

For months, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa blamed his country's financial plight on the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine, failing to take any ownership for his own policy missteps, including the undervaluing of currency and a push for organic farming, a major blunder that helped fuel the turmoil – and a blunder that's currently being repeated in the U.S.