Viral Video Urging Migrants to 'Seize' Vacant Homes Showcases 'Dangerous' Squatting Trend

An illegal migrant's viral TikTok video that essentially explains how to "invade" unoccupied residences and assert squatter's rights has brought attention to a "dangerous" trend that law enforcement fears is only going to worsen.
Squatting, the unlawful occupation of a property, has been on the rise nationwide, and homeowners are learning firsthand just how difficult it can be to evict someone.
Marisa Herman ✉
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.