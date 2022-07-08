×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spaniards | fake | vaccination cards | scheme | operation jenner

Thousands of Prominent Spaniards in Fake Vaccination Card Scandal

Vaccination cards are lying under a magnifying glass at the Criminal Investigation Department, including an opened vaccination card with an entry of a COVID-19 vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (Stefan Puchner/AP)

By    |   Friday, 08 July 2022 06:55 AM EDT

Thousands of high-profile Spanish athletes, businesspeople, and celebrities have been implicated in a massive COVID-19 scandal in which they're accused of obtaining fake vaccine passports and being fraudulently added to the country's National Vaccination Registry.

The scheme, reportedly active from September 2021 until this January, has seen Jose Fernandez Sousa-Faro, president of the Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar, identified as one of the individuals who falsified his vaccination against COVID-19 and paid for a fake vaccine passport. Sousa-Faro is far from the only influential figure in the country linked to the scandal, joining such countrymen as actor Alex Garcia, artist Omar Montes, doctor Camilo Esquivel, and soccer player Bruno Gonzalez Cabrera.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Thousands of high-profile Spanish athletes, businesspeople, and celebrities have been implicated in a massive COVID-19 scandal in which they're accused of obtaining fake vaccine passports and being fraudulently added to the country's National Vaccination Registry.
spaniards, fake, vaccination cards, scheme, operation jenner
519
2022-55-08
Friday, 08 July 2022 06:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved