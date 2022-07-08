Thousands of Prominent Spaniards in Fake Vaccination Card Scandal

Thousands of high-profile Spanish athletes, businesspeople, and celebrities have been implicated in a massive COVID-19 scandal in which they're accused of obtaining fake vaccine passports and being fraudulently added to the country's National Vaccination Registry.

The scheme, reportedly active from September 2021 until this January, has seen Jose Fernandez Sousa-Faro, president of the Spanish pharmaceutical company PharmaMar, identified as one of the individuals who falsified his vaccination against COVID-19 and paid for a fake vaccine passport. Sousa-Faro is far from the only influential figure in the country linked to the scandal, joining such countrymen as actor Alex Garcia, artist Omar Montes, doctor Camilo Esquivel, and soccer player Bruno Gonzalez Cabrera.