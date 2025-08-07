WATCH TV LIVE

space race | mars | moon | nasa | sean duffy

The New Space Race to Mars By Way of the Moon

Saturday, 23 August 2025 10:44 AM EDT

After early reports that China was ahead of the U.S. in the race through space to Mars and beyond, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced NASA's sweeping directive: build a nuclear power plant on the moon.

Why? Because the moon has less gravity, and it is far easier and cheaper to launch spacecraft from the moon to Mars than from Earth's deep gravity well.

Saturday, 23 August 2025 10:44 AM
