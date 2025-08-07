The New Space Race to Mars By Way of the Moon

After early reports that China was ahead of the U.S. in the race through space to Mars and beyond, acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy announced NASA's sweeping directive: build a nuclear power plant on the moon.
Why? Because the moon has less gravity, and it is far easier and cheaper to launch spacecraft from the moon to Mars than from Earth's deep gravity well.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin