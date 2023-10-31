Space Force's Satellite Refueling Plan a 'Huge Deal'

A new Space Force initiative to develop a refueling vehicle for U.S. military satellites is "definitely a step in the right direction," as the orbital landscape continues to inch closer to becoming a "contested environment," experts say.

The service, a military branch that falls under the Air Force's purview, recently announced that it awarded a $25.5 million contract to Astroscale U.S. Inc., a Denver-based tech company, to build and deliver an in-orbit satellite refueler by 2026. The firm is a subsidiary of a Tokyo-based private orbital debris removal company, Astroscale Holdings Inc.