Why Millions Are Moving South

As temperatures across much of the country fluctuate between hints of spring and lingering chills of winter, millions of Americans are heading south. The Sunbelt region, which includes states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona, has experienced the fastest population growth of any U.S. region in recent years.

It's no surprise why. With its sunny, warm climate, lower cost of living, and economic opportunities, the South offers a compelling alternative to the colder, more expensive areas of the country. But it's not just the weather and affordability drawing people in — shifts in jobs, taxes, and lifestyle preferences are all playing a role in this new migration.