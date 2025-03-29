WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: southern states | migration | population shifts | affordability | climate | taxes

Why Millions Are Moving South

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 07:24 AM EDT

As temperatures across much of the country fluctuate between hints of spring and lingering chills of winter, millions of Americans are heading south. The Sunbelt region, which includes states like Florida, Texas, and Arizona, has experienced the fastest population growth of any U.S. region in recent years.

It's no surprise why. With its sunny, warm climate, lower cost of living, and economic opportunities, the South offers a compelling alternative to the colder, more expensive areas of the country. But it's not just the weather and affordability drawing people in — shifts in jobs, taxes, and lifestyle preferences are all playing a role in this new migration.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As temperatures across much of the country fluctuate between hints of spring and lingering chills of winter, millions of Americans are heading south.
southern states, migration, population shifts, affordability, climate, taxes
840
2025-24-31
Monday, 31 March 2025 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved