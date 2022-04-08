South Korea Poised for Closer US Ties in Blow to China, North Korea

Amid increased weapons testing by North Korea and an ongoing war of words between Pyongyang and Seoul, advisers to South Korea's president-elect are appealing to the United States to send more security assets to the region – further signaling that Yoon Suk-yeol's administration will orient the nation in a more conservative direction that could put it in direct conflict with North Korea and China.

Yoon narrowly won South Korea's presidential election in March, bringing an end to the tenure of liberal President Moon Jae-in and five years of progressive rule in the country. The consequential result comes at a time of rising foreign policy and supply chain fears in Asia, as well as continued concerns over China's influence in the region. Yoon's victory is expected to bring significant changes to South Korea's foreign policy – some of which already appear to be in motion.