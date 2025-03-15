WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: south korea | president yoon | arrest | china

SKorean Conservatives Decry 'Sham' Yoon Arrest, Claim China-Backed Coup

By    |   Monday, 17 March 2025 09:24 AM EDT

As South Korea reels from the political turmoil surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest and subsequent release, many of his supporters say his impeachment was a politically motivated coup backed by pro-China forces.

Prominent conservative politicians and experts tell Newsmax that Yoon's removal was orchestrated by South Korea's leftist opposition party in collusion with judicial and electoral bodies, with the ultimate goal of shifting the country's alliances away from the United States and toward China.

John Mills

Col. John Mills, ret., served 33 years in the Army and also as a senior civilian in government and at national security-related think tanks.  He is the former director of cybersecurity policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
Prominent conservative politicians and experts tell Newsmax that Yoon’s removal was orchestrated by South Korea’s leftist opposition party ... with the ultimate goal of shifting the country’s alliances away from the United States and toward China.
south korea, president yoon, arrest, china
949
2025-24-17
Monday, 17 March 2025 09:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved