SKorean Conservatives Decry 'Sham' Yoon Arrest, Claim China-Backed Coup

As South Korea reels from the political turmoil surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest and subsequent release, many of his supporters say his impeachment was a politically motivated coup backed by pro-China forces.

Prominent conservative politicians and experts tell Newsmax that Yoon's removal was orchestrated by South Korea's leftist opposition party in collusion with judicial and electoral bodies, with the ultimate goal of shifting the country's alliances away from the United States and toward China.