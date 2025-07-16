WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: south korea | election | u.s. | partners | china

US Concerned About Chinese Influence in SKorea Election

Friday, 25 July 2025 07:32 AM EDT

The White House response on the results of the South Korean presidential election, completed June 3, was atypical of normal congratulatory announcements from close partner nations.

"The US-ROK Alliance remains ironclad. While South Korea had a free and fair election, the United States remains concerned and opposed to Chinese interference and influence in democracies around the world," a White House official said in response to a Reuters email question about the outcome of the presidential election.

The White House response on the results of the South Korean presidential election, completed June 3, was atypical of normal congratulatory announcements from close partner nations.
2025-32-25
Friday, 25 July 2025 07:32 AM
