'Genocide' Case Against Israel Could Upend Western World

A case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice in the Hague that alleges Israel is engaged in a genocide of the Palestinian people could have serious implications, regardless of how the court ultimately rules – and not just for Israel, but for the entire global community.

The South African government in January formally opened its case against Israel, accusing the Jewish state of violating the Genocide Convention due to how Israel has carried out its response to Hamas' Oct. 7th terror attacks. The charge carries a grim irony as the Genocide Convention, an international treaty first ratified in 1948, was created in direct response to the genocide carried out against the Jewish people by the Nazis.