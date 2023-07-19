'Sound of Freedom' Shows Power in Conservatives' Pockets

Film buffs aren't surprised that moviegoers are lining up in droves to see "Sound of Freedom" – an unexpected summer smash that's outperformed expectations and risen to the No. 2 spot at the box office while racking in mega earnings since its debut – as consumers continue to use their purchasing power to send a message that they just aren't interested in things that are "woke."

The low-budget, based-on-a-true-story film focuses on a federal agent saving children from sex trafficking rings in Columbia. That plot seemingly couldn't be further from the flicks its competing against considering there are no death-defying stunts performed by Tom Cruise during a seemingly impossible mission and no CGI-sweetened version of Harrison Ford making another turn as a fan-favorite franchise character.