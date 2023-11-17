High Levels of Solar Activity Could Knock Out Internet for Months

While the Pentagon remains focused on hardening the grid to stave off potential electromagnetic pulse attacks capable of completely knocking the country's electronics offline, a similar threat could come from a natural occurrence.
Researchers warn that the same solar storm energy that delivers the wondrous Northern Lights is capable of creating utter chaos if a solar flare erupts and winds up striking the power grid.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin
Marisa Herman, a Newsmax senior reporter, focuses on major and investigative stories. A University of Florida graduate, she has more than a decade of experience as a reporter for newspapers, magazines, and websites.