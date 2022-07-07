Soccer's US Popularity Soars, World Cup Expected to Be 'Monthlong Party'

When soccer's biggest showdown returns to America for the first time in three decades for the 2026 FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, scoring a ticket to even one of the 80 matches may not be a realistic goal.

The international competition will feature 48 nations and 80 games, an increase from the 32-team/64-game system that had been in place since 1998, and matchups will take place across 16 venues — 11 in the U.S., three in Mexico, and two in Canada — generating billions of dollars of revenue.