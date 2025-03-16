Urgent Text? FBI Warns 'Smishing' Attacks on the Rise

Driving on toll roads that rely on cameras to generate invoices has become ubiquitous across America as states continue to shed traditional toll booths.
While such toll roads make it easy to keep on trucking without stopping and digging out a wallet, they have also proved to be breeding grounds for criminals in what the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) calls "smishing" texts.
Receive Unlimited Access to ALL Newsmax Platinum Reports!
By becoming an exclusive Newsmax Platinum member, you receive:
- special investigative reports
- breaking political insider news, including VIP interviews from Washington
- in-depth interviews with A-list celebs driving the day's headlines
- thousands of articles you won't find anywhere else!
All just by becoming a Newsmax Platinum Member today!Sign Up for Platinum AccessLogin