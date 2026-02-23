Sleeper Cells and the New National Security Risk

In World War II, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States government made one of its most controversial decisions with the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans, most of them U.S. citizens.
The policy was driven by fear that individuals of Japanese ancestry might collaborate with the Japanese government or act as spies. Congress later acknowledged that the policy was fueled by "race prejudice, war hysteria, and a failure of political leadership."
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Jerry McGlothlin ✉
Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.