WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sleeper cells | iran | national security | risk | donald trump

Sleeper Cells and the New National Security Risk

(Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 19 March 2026 08:01 AM EDT

In World War II, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States government made one of its most controversial decisions with the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans, most of them U.S. citizens.

The policy was driven by fear that individuals of Japanese ancestry might collaborate with the Japanese government or act as spies. Congress later acknowledged that the policy was fueled by "race prejudice, war hysteria, and a failure of political leadership."

Jerry McGlothlin

Jerry McGlothlin is a writer, media consultant, and CEO of Special Guests Publicity, a firm specializing in booking guests on major media platforms. With decades of experience in communications, he focuses on exploring political and societal issues from a conservative perspective.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
In World War II, after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the United States government made one of its most controversial decisions with the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans, most of them U.S. citizens.
sleeper cells, iran, national security, risk, donald trump
955
2026-01-19
Thursday, 19 March 2026 08:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved