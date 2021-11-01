Holdouts Manchin, Sinema a Shield for Other Moderate Democrats

While moderate Democrat senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are the most visible holdouts to President Joe Biden’s "Build Back Better" legislative agenda – and are consequently taking most of the heat – political analysts say the pair may not be as alone as they seem, and the duo’s willingness to publicly buck their party could be serving as a shield for other Democrats wary about passing such expansive and expensive legislation.

Manchin, of West Virginia, and Sinema, of Arizona, have been staunchly opposed to the hefty spending bills put forward by Biden.