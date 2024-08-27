WATCH TV LIVE

New X-ray Technique Boosts Evidence of Shroud of Turin's Authenticity

Scientists and a UK filmmaker are calling for new analysis of what many believe was the burial shroud of Jesus after researchers in Italy using a new technique found mountable evidence that the cloth is indeed authentic.

Italian researchers used a method known as Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering (WAXS) to date the Shroud of Turin, which confirmed the material was constructed around Christ’s time on earth about 2,000 years ago as published in the journal Heritage. The discovery that the timeline coincides wit the correct time period lends credence to the belief that the faded bloodstained pattern of a man with his arms folded in front was left behind by the messiah’s dead body. The Bible relays that Joseph of Arimathea wrapped the Jesus’ body in a linen shroud and placed it inside the tomb.

