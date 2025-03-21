Trump Plans Shipbuilding Revival, Citing National Security, Economic Risks

"We used to make so many ships. We don't make them anymore very much, but we're going to make them very fast, very soon," President Donald Trump said in his March 4 address to the Joint Session of Congress. "It will have a huge impact.

"To boost our defense industrial base, we are also going to resurrect the American shipbuilding industry, including commercial shipbuilding and military shipbuilding," Trump said at the joint session. "And for that purpose, I am announcing tonight that we will create a new Office of Shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring this industry home to America, where it belongs."