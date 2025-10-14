Man Accused of Killing Daughter's Abuser Runs for Sheriff

A man who is preparing to stand trial on a second-degree murder charge is also preparing to run for sheriff in Lonoke County, Arkansas.
Aaron Spencer, 37, who last year allegedly gunned down a man charged with sexually assaulting his then-13-year-old daughter, recently made his announcement via a Facebook video, saying he's doing so to restore confidence in law enforcement and the judicial system.
