Man Accused of Killing Daughter's Abuser Runs for Sheriff

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 28 October 2025 07:42 AM EDT

A man who is preparing to stand trial on a second-degree murder charge is also preparing to run for sheriff in Lonoke County, Arkansas.

Aaron Spencer, 37, who last year allegedly gunned down a man charged with sexually assaulting his then-13-year-old daughter, recently made his announcement via a Facebook video, saying he's doing so to restore confidence in law enforcement and the judicial system.

