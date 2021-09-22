×
Timmerman: In US-France Submarine Flap, the (French) Lady Doth Protest Too Much

 In this June 15, 2021, file photo, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves after meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, in London. France would have known Australia had "deep and grave concerns" that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Morrison said on Sunday. (Matt Dunham/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 22 September 2021 12:56 PM

Shakespeare exalted fools who espoused secret wisdom and mocked those whose insincerity was obvious.

French protests that it has been cheated, tricked, or lied to over the cancelation of its $35.5 billion deal to sell submarines to Australia make it a fool of the second category. If anyone in the French diplomatic service had been reading the Australian press over the past year, they would have known their shaky deal was in trouble.

