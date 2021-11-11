Scores of Service Members Spend First Veterans Day Back Home

For the first time in 20 years, America’s post-wars posture is allowing many members of the military to spend Veterans Day at home with their loved ones.
With a full military withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and a drawdown from Iraq underway, entire battalions have already or will soon be winding down their missions abroad and finishing their service stateside.
